LA Knight is set to make his first live WWE NXT appearance at the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight.

WWE has just announced that the former Eli Drake will address the fans live in the ring on tonight’s show.

Knight tweeted on the appearance and wrote, “LA Knight in an NXT ring LIVE tonight on USA?? Don’t mind if I do… #LAKnight #LetMeTalkToYa @WWENXT”

Below is the updated line-up:

* LA Knight will address the fans live in the ring

* The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory, Indi Hartwell) goes to therapy to deal with Dexter Lumis’ recent antics

* NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

