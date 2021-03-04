It looks like LA Knight’s first WWE NXT feud will be with Bronson Reed.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Knight make his Wednesday night debut at the Capitol Wrestling Center. He came to the ring and cut a promo that ran for a few minutes, calling out the NXT locker room and naming Superstars like Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and NXT Champion Finn Balor.

Knight spent the entire promo hyping himself up as a game-changer for NXT and said when it’s all said and done, he will be the guy setting trends and records. Knight also said the top stars of NXT all have their fancy kicks and dives, but he invites them to bring that to his front door because he won’t beat them with flash or pizazz as he didn’t come to do anything fancy, just get the job done. He went on to call himself a dying breed and agree with those who are saying he already might be the greatest NXT Superstar of all-time.

Knight wrapped his promo as Reed was making his way to the ring for a singles match against Cameron Grimes. The two had a brief staredown before Knight made his way to the backstage area.

Grimes and Reed wrestled for a few minutes until Reed went to the top rope for his Tsunami Splash to finish Grimes off. Knight ran back down and distracted the referee by tossing Grimes’ hat into the ring. Knight then took advantage of the distraction and attacked Reed while he was on the top turnbuckle, which allowed Grimes to get the win.

Reed responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about getting his hands on Knight, writing, “Homies dead.”

Knight has not commented on Reed as of this writing.

The announcers teased on Twitter that Grimes may have paid Knight money to attack Reed, but that was never established in the storylines. There’s no word on when Knight will wrestle his first match since returning to the company, but we will keep you updated.

