On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, author of Lance By Chance: Wrestling As A Von Erich Vinny Berry and the subject of the book Lance Von Erich were on the podcast to discuss the book and Lance’s career in World Class Championship Wrestling. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman brought up Lance’s 1985 match against Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Title, and Lance shared his memories from that time.

“Actually, of everyone that I wrestled, he was the most talented because I told him I wasn’t very experienced,” Lance recalled. “He said, ‘You just listen to me. I’ll make you look good.’ He had that ability. He’s great.”

Flair was infamous for his ability to party all night long then work a show soon after. Lance gave his point of view of that reputation as well as teasing some of his own remarkable experiences that are discussed in his autobiography.

“It was funny because there were several times where I was on the road with him, and we’d go out and party all night long. And he could actually go into the gym the next day,” Lance revealed. “I went home at 1:00 – 2:00 in the morning. This guy stayed out till 5:00 – 6:00 in the morning. He was back at the gym at 8:00 in the morning and was able to work out.

“I don’t know how he did it. He was an amazing guy. You have to read the book. There’s a lot of stories I could tell you. The problem is that I don’t know what I can say to the audience that you have because some of it’s actually pretty graphic.

“The book’s about wrestling. It’s about WCCW and my time there, but also, I was on a train that got bombed. I was on a plane that got hijacked. I rode a bicycle from Zimbabwe all the way to the Congo, and it’s just some interesting stories. And it wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t been a wrestler.”

Kevin Von Erich is currently in MLW managing his sons Marshall and Ross. Hausman asked Lance if he has any interest in somehow getting involved with pro wrestling again.

“Nope, I did my thing, and I’m done,” Lance stated. “If I was ever to do anything, it would be in South Africa because [I’m] just as big in South Africa, actually bigger because I did movies over there and a lot of things. For me, my stardom lies over there and my heart’s over there.

“I don’t even know if I want to spend any more time in the states other than a holiday for a couple weeks. I don’t think I’ll ever live there. ”

Lance By Chance: Wrestling As A Von Erich is now available for purchase at LanceByChance.com. You can find the full audio and video from Lance’s interview via the embedded players below: