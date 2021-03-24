Lince Dorado has announced the passing of his grandfather, Edisberto Barbot.

Dorado took to social media this afternoon to announce that his grandfather passed away this morning due to stage 4 kidney failure and congestive heart failure. He had just turned 85 on Monday. Dorado noted that he is taking time off to grieve.

“My grandpa has passed this morning. Thank you everyone who has reached out, shared, and donated. I’m devastated and will be taking time off to get my head straight. I love you pop! Thank you everyone,” Dorado wrote.

Dorado began plugging a GoFundMe campaign earlier this week to help with funeral costs, and to help his grandmother now that her husband is gone. The GoFundMe description notes that his grandfather found out in early 2020 that he lost the life insurance policy he had for over 20 years. The campaign, found at this link, has raised $7,120 of a $25,000 goal as of this writing. Several wrestlers have donated to the campaign, including $1000 from Sarath Ton (Mikaze), $1000 from Cameron Grimes, $500 from referee Eddie Orengo, $500 from Lince himself, $250 from referee Shawn Bennett, and others.

Lince wrote on the GoFundMe page, “Hi guys. You all know me as Lince Dorado from WWE, but to this man, I was Tuto. I loved this man with all my heart as if he was my own father. He helped raise me, show me discipline, loved me, and showed me my passion today, wrestling/lucha libre. Without him and my grandmother, I would not have been where I am at. Those of you who really truly know me, know I am usually a fun guy to be around, but I am heart broken and devastated by this news. It even hurts me more to know I feel helpless not being able to help out the way I want to! But, I promised one thing to him many years ago, my grandmother will be ok and I will take care of her in and every way I can. Here’s my message and promise to you, for anyone that donates any amount, I will personally set up a ZOOM meeting thank you personally from my family to you. Our family is setting this GOFUNDME up to pay for all his funeral cost and to set my grandmother up until I can catch up her with her every day expenses that are left behind with my grandfathers passing. If there was more I can give you, I would. I thank you and love you all! I love you grandpa”

Dorado has been working the RAW brand with Gran Metalik as of late. He defeated Akira Tozawa on last week’s WWE Main Event episode.

Our condolences go out to Dorado and his family.

