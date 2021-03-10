Major League Wrestling announced today that MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush will issue a “special invitation” on this Wednesday’s Fusion.

Rush became the MLW World Middleweight Champion after he defeated Myron Reed at Kings of Colosseum (2021).

Below is the updated card for tomorrow’s Fusion:

* National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. LA Park

* ACH vs. Kevin Ku (with Team Filthy)

* Gino vs. Gringo Loco

* World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush’s invitation

* Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 5 Middleweight Rankings debut

* CONTRA Unit will address Calvin Tankman and Injustice