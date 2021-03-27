Top YouTube star, actor, boxer and podcaster Logan Paul is coming to WWE SmackDown.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Sami Zayn appear on The KO Show with Kevin Owens, as a follow-up to Zayn attacking Owens with a Helluva Kick last week. Zayn announced that he will hold a red carpet premiere for his conspiracy documentary on next Friday’s SmackDown episode, and that Paul will be his special guest.

The segment also saw Owens challenge Zayn to a match at WrestleMania 37. Zayn accepted the match and WWE later announced it for Night Two of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Paul appearance comes after Zayn and Paul went back & forth on Twitter over the past two weeks. That exchange began when Paul responded to a March 12 SmackDown segment where Zayn said his conspiracy documentary will do “Logan Paul numbers” in terms of viewership. You can see the full set of tweets between Zayn and Paul below.

Stay tuned for more on Paul’s WWE TV appearance, and the Zayn vs. Owens feud. Below is the full set of tweets between Zayn and Paul, along with shots from tonight’s SmackDown segment:

NEXT WEEK on FOX:@LoganPaul will be the special guest on @SamiZayn's Red Carpet Premiere! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zI5wRgw5Au — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 27, 2021

Hey @LoganPaul not sure if you were just messing around with this tweet, but as someone who knows what it’s like to have everyone against you, you should 100% look into the massive conspiracy against me. It’s actually pretty shocking stuff. https://t.co/eM8VGw8Wmp — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 17, 2021

I’ve been disrespected A LOT by @WWE, not just over the past 8 months, but over the past 8 years, but what they did to me last night might take the cake. pic.twitter.com/jDfK33v647 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 20, 2021

damn. they did this man dirty https://t.co/F2Cyar5u49 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 23, 2021

Logan Paul gets it. https://t.co/Wk2FXd5MOP — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 23, 2021

Hey man, I noticed you started following me on here. Check your DMs, I sent a bunch of raw footage that my documentary crew has collected over the past few months. What you saw was the tip of the iceberg. No one understands how bad @WWE has it out for me. Judge for yourself. Thx https://t.co/Wk2FXcObXh — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 24, 2021

yeah i checked it out. you might be on to something 😯 https://t.co/RtKm0L5mo1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 25, 2021