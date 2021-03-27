Top YouTube star, actor, boxer and podcaster Logan Paul is coming to WWE SmackDown.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Sami Zayn appear on The KO Show with Kevin Owens, as a follow-up to Zayn attacking Owens with a Helluva Kick last week. Zayn announced that he will hold a red carpet premiere for his conspiracy documentary on next Friday’s SmackDown episode, and that Paul will be his special guest.

The segment also saw Owens challenge Zayn to a match at WrestleMania 37. Zayn accepted the match and WWE later announced it for Night Two of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Paul appearance comes after Zayn and Paul went back & forth on Twitter over the past two weeks. That exchange began when Paul responded to a March 12 SmackDown segment where Zayn said his conspiracy documentary will do “Logan Paul numbers” in terms of viewership. You can see the full set of tweets between Zayn and Paul below.

Stay tuned for more on Paul’s WWE TV appearance, and the Zayn vs. Owens feud. Below is the full set of tweets between Zayn and Paul, along with shots from tonight’s SmackDown segment: