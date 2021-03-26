There has been talk of reviving the Lucha Underground promotion.

It was reported this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is at least the beginning of talks to revive the promotion. However, the revival would just be the same type of ideas, with a different name.

MLW has used several aspects of Lucha Underground in recent months, but it appears that this revival is something separate.

Lucha Underground aired on the El Rey Network on Wednesday nights, first premiering in late October 24. The show ran for 4 seasons with the last episode airing in early November 2018. Vampiro worked on the project and noted last year that the series and the promotion were done. Before that there had been reports of budget issues that prevented a fifth season from happening.

“90% of the roster is in AEW, the other 10% is in WWE. The writers are gone, the production crew is gone, the company is split. I would pretty much put my money on, it’s over and done,” Vampiro told Chris Van Vliet in early 2020.

The promotion featured several current WWE and AEW stars working various gimmicks, including Ricochet, Karrion Kross, Brian Cage, Lucha Brothers, Taya Valkyrie, Rey Mysterio, john Morrison, Sammy Guevara, and many others.

There’s no word on when this revival might be happening, but we will keep you updated.