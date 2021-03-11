The main event of the premiere episode of AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” series will feature the AEW women’s division.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that Riho vs. Maki Itoh will be the main event of next Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” premiere on YouTube.

“The @AEW Dark: Elevation debut Monday on YouTube is a stacked card & should be a fantastic show. @riho_gtmv v. @maki_itoh is our 1st ever Elevation main event! After Elevation + a strong Dark card Tuesday, don’t miss the highly anticipated St. Patrick’s Day Slam on #AEWDynamite!,” Khan wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “In addition to the huge main event @Riho_gtmv v. @maki_itoh for the debut of Dark: Elevation, the card includes great matchups like Jungle Boy v. Danny Limelight, Dante Martin v. Max @CasterShow, @TayConti_ v. @ashley__vox, Brandon Cutler v. Powerhouse Hobbs, + much more action!”

The full announced line-up for next Monday’s premiere is Riho vs. Itoh in the main event, Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight, Max Caster vs. Dante Martin, Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox, and Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” series will air each Monday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone will make up the announce team.

Stay tuned for more on the new AEW Dark series. Below are Khan’s full tweets: