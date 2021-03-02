Bobby Lashley is your new WWE Champion.

The main event of tonight’s WWE RAW saw Lashley capture the WWE Title by defeating The Miz.

The match was originally set to open the second hour of RAW but The Miz said he was unable to perform due to being sick. Shane McMahon and Adam Pearce then ordered the match to take place at the top of the 10pm hour, but Miz ended up getting himself counted out. Shane threatened to strip Miz of the WWE Title and give the strap to Lashley if he didn’t defend in the main event. Shane then made the bout a Lumberjack Match with the RAW roster at ringside, and Lashley dominated Miz to win a fairly quick match.

This marks the first WWE Title reign for Lashley. The Miz just won the title last Sunday at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view by cashing in his Money In the Bank title shot on Drew McIntyre.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s related segments and match from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida: