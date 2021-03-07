WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion, Mark Henry fired back at Ahmed Johnson. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda the former WWE Superstar, Johnson called Henry a “butt kisser” while also calling D’Lo a “dangerous worker” due to the Darren Drozdov incident in 1999.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry slammed Johnson for his comments about D’Lo. Henry and D’Lo were integral members of one of WWE’s most important factions, The Nation of Domination.

Here’s what “The World’s Strongest Man” had to say;

“Take a guy like Ahmed Johnson, who has never had a good thing said about him in pro wrestling by anyone. I just wanted to defend D’Lo Brown. He said that, in that article, he said that D’Lo Brown was dangerous and that D’Lo Brown ended Darren Drozdov’s career and never spoke to him again. I speak to Darren all the time. D’Lo speaks to Darren all the time. Guys, just so you know, I’m telling you the truth. This is a bad human being.”

Henry continued to clap back at Johnson stating that his credibility is no more;

“Your credibility is shot. Nobody, nobody in wrestling will say anything good about this guy. Since when did being professional, being on time, working hard, and being able to co-exist with your co-workers become being a kiss-ass? When? And are you guys out there that’s doing podcasts so thirsty and want somebody on your show so bad that you’re taking Ahmed freaking Johnson? Guys, c’mon. Do your homework. I’ve never heard anybody say anything good about him. Not one, not one time. So before you start trying to tear down D’Lo Brown, future Hall of Famer, before you tear down a guy that actually was a World Champion, who don’t you look in the mirror. Your credibility is shot. Your slip is showing.”

"Before you start trying to tear down D'Lo Brown…why don't you look in the mirror?"@TheMarkHenry had a strong message for Ahmed Johnson during his "Your Slip is Showing" segment today & he did not hold back…😲@davidlagreca1 @dlobrown75 pic.twitter.com/PnAMF48oCf — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 5, 2021

Ahmed Johnson was a huge star for WWE in the 1990s. He became the first black Intercontinental champion in history. He briefly joined the Nation of the Domination before getting kicked out of the stable.

Johnson left WWE in 1998 and retired from professional wrestling in 2003 after brief appearances for WCW and promotions on the independent circuit.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.