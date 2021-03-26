WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter this week with a friendly jab at AEW star Britt Baker.

As noted earlier this week, Baker delivered a heated promo during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode and mentioned Foley, mocking him for the thumbs up he gave the previous week to Baker and Thunder Rosa for their Lights Out main event, which Rosa won.

“That’s it, that is the warm welcome you give me for the hell that I went through last week?,” Baker asked the crowd as they booed her. “You all are as dumb, delusional, and disrespectful as Thunder Rosa. Thunder Rosa – you should be thanking me every day that you wake up. You should be thanking me because you will forever be remembered now. You got to be a part of the history that I wrote with my own blood. And then you… and then you have the audacity to stand here in my company, in my division, and say that you put the women on the map. Then why is everybody talking about me?”

She continued, “And I don’t need the praise and admiration from all you legends and experts telling me that I’m worthy now that I’m a star now. Mick Foley, thanks for the thumbs up, except it took you 20 years to become a hardcore legend and I did it in one night. And that night when I had 87 thumbtacks in my back, and the blood was flowing down into my eyes, I’ve never been able to see more clearly, because Tony Khan, you’re out here looking for every legend that ever has been, when you have the biggest one right here, standing under your nose, because not only did I make history that night, I put AEW on the map, and those three letters, A-E-W, come second to the most epic three in all of professional wrestling – D-M-D.”

We noted before how Foley responded on Wednesday night after Dynamite and wrote, “Not going to lie…this comment from @RealBrittBaker stung a little [sleepy face emoji]”

Baker never responded to Foley’s post-Dynamite tweet from Wednesday night.

Foley made another tweet late Wednesday night to congratulate Kane on his WWE Hall of Fame induction. He included a friendly jab at Baker.

“A huge congratulations to @KaneWWE for his well deserved induction into the #WWEHOF,” Foley wrote. “This landmark achievement makes @GlennJacobsTN the ONLY dentist with a HOF worthy career!”

Baker still has not acknowledged Foley’s tweets. You can see the related posts below:

A huge congratulations to @KaneWWE for his well deserved induction into the #WWEHOF This landmark achievement makes @GlennJacobsTN the ONLY dentist with a HOF worthy career! https://t.co/d65FIfuZ3X — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 25, 2021