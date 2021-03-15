Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon, and SoCal Val will be hosting a new charity auction through their GAW TV (Grown Ass Women TV) brand that was launched back in 2020.

GAW TV is partnering with GirlUp.org for their inaugural charity event – DressleMania. The online auction will feature celebrities donating dresses and gowns with proceeds going to GirlUp.org, which works to advance girls’ skills, rights and opportunities to be leaders.

The campaign will see GAW TV dedicate a special episode to highlight the auction and promote women worldwide.

There’s no word yet on celebrities who will be participating, but they will be asked to provide an autographed cocktail dress or evening gown for the auction.

Stay tuned for more on the DressleMania auction. Below is the full announcement issued today, with comments from Mickie, Varon and Val: