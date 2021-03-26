Former five-time WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James is unhappy with the new bill passed by the state of Arkansas on Thursday, which bans transgender women and girls from participating in school sports.

Mickie tweeted, “Breaking news: Arkansas you can leave,” before interacting with several fans and sharing her experiences of wrestling transgender women.

In a statement, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said that his decision to sign the bill is a way to “promote and maintain fairness in women’s sporting events.”

The state of Mississippi signed a similar bill a few weeks ago.

