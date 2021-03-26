Former five-time WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James is unhappy with the new bill passed by the state of Arkansas on Thursday, which bans transgender women and girls from participating in school sports.

Mickie tweeted, “Breaking news: Arkansas you can leave,” before interacting with several fans and sharing her experiences of wrestling transgender women.

In a statement, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said that his decision to sign the bill is a way to “promote and maintain fairness in women’s sporting events.”

The state of Mississippi signed a similar bill a few weeks ago.

See below for Mickie’s tweets:

Breaking news: Arkansas you can leave. https://t.co/2HaQKFUCNk — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 25, 2021

Yes I have wrestled several Transgender women actually. And have had some pretty amazing matches with them. Thank you. I also trained with 90% men most of my career. — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 25, 2021