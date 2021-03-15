Former five-time WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James has called out a double standard in the wrestling industry, noting how women are expected to retire by 35 but men are “glorified” for wrestling into their 50s.

Mickie was responding to a tweet from new WWE signee Taya Valkyrie, who disagreed with people for bringing up the age of wrestlers in conversations.

“I agree 1000 percent,” wrote Mickie. “But in this industry once you hit 35 it’s perceived you should start wrapping it up and retire as a women. Even though your just hitting you stride. At 40 “retire already” Even though the men are champs well into there [sic] 50s and glorified for it. Sad but true.”

In another tweet, Mickie said women like herself and Taya can change the old narrative that women have an expiration date in wrestling.

She wrote, “With age comes a strength and wisdom that you can’t teach. I feel more powerful & sexy than I ever have. Yet it is only this way because this is the narrative we’ve accepted to be ok. We’ve pushed this mindset & it’s damn time we changed it. Times have changed. And so have we!”

Mickie, 41, was a surprise entrant during the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble earlier this year. Her last singles match for WWE came in Sept. 2020, in a loss to Zelina Vega.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Taya Valkyrie recently began working at the WWE Performance Center. There’s no word on when she will be called up to WWE TV.

