On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, creator, star and writer of the film A Pro ‘Rasslin Movie: The Legend Of Dirty Ron Mikey Gordon came on to talk about the upcoming film. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman noted the passion he could hear in Gordon’s voice about the film.

“I’m 37. I’m breaking down,” Gordon expressed .”Nobody’s signing me anytime soon. I want a future in entertainment and inside pro wrestling, I gotta figure something else out. I’m wearing the same headband I wore when I fought Braun Strowman on Monday Night RAW four years ago because it’s good luck. Vince McMahon told me I did a great job that night. So I’m parlaying this into a film.”

Gordon elaborated more on his encounter with Vince McMahon. He recalled his mindset when he came face-to-face with the boss and revealed what Vince said to him after his squash match against Strowman.

“I did my little two-minute match with Braun Strowman. It was a two-on-one,” Gordon recalled. “They gave me a promo on October 10, 2016. It’s actually pretty funny. I talked, popped the crowd. It was dope. What was the coolest was when I came backstage, I walked through Gorilla, head down. I’m shutting my mouth, walk the hallway, put my stuff down. I’m coming back. Long hallway, 40 feet long, 50 people in this long hallway and I see all the way at the end of the hallway, who is there but the mammoth of a man Vince McMahon himself! He’s all the way down the hall, and I swear to God he’s looking at me right in my eyes, and I’m like, ‘no f**king way.’

“So I’m like, ‘alright, I’m going to stop because they tell us, don’t take no pictures. Don’t bother nobody. You’re an extra. Shut the f**k up rookie, eat your catering and do what the f**k we tell you.’ He’s walking down the hallway. I’m going to stop. I stopped. I wait for what seems like two hours, and it was probably five seconds. I look. I’m standing there trying to be cool. I look up. I swear to God, he’s looking at me still right in my f**king eyes. At this point, I’m like, ‘holy s**t. He is walking towards me. What did I do that? Did I f**k up? What did I do wrong?’ All these thoughts going through my head and I look up, and there he is… Vince F**king McMahon.

“And I looked at him, and he looked at me. He said, ‘Son, you did a great job! Great job son! Thank you very much! You did a great job! Thank you so much!’ I didn’t know what to do. I was like, ‘Thank you. I’ve been a lifelong fan.’ I didn’t know what to say because the best compliment came from the best person in my life long journey of being a pro wrestler, it couldn’t get any better. If Hulk Hogan had let me have sex with his wife, it wouldn’t be any better than the feeling I got. Vince McMahon telling me I did a great job. A minute later, Stephanie McMahon did the same thing, and it was the best night of my life.”

Hausman asked why that encounter didn’t lead to a job offer from WWE.

“I love smoking weed,” Gordon stated. “This is another thing I wanted to prove with this. Everybody that I casted for this movie from Rob Van Dam to Victoria to Effy — I didn’t audition anybody. I casted them all. ‘You’re in it. I wrote this role for you. Here, it’s for you,’ and the reason I wrote these roles for the people who I wrote them for is because they all made a name for themselves outside of the big company in Stamford. Victoria made a name for herself inside bodybuilding. Effy made a name for himself with the Big Gay Brunch and being a pillar in the LGBTQ community.

“Rob Van Dam told WWE go f**k themselves when they wanted him to fly overseas to go fight in front of the troops. These are all people involved in this film and there’s more to come. Matt Sydal, somebody else that I’ve started wrestling with in the backyards 21 years ago. Everybody that’s a part of this film made a name for themselves outside of a major company, and we’re all showing the world that we can make a living inside the pro wrestling industry without being signed to a major contract.”

