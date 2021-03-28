Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy, “The Badstreet Beauty” Miranda Gordy was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. She discussed her recent WWE tryout, and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Miranda who she would want to wrestle in WWE NXT.

“Honestly, two people that I would love to work with from NXT right now, and I trained with both, both have had a hand in training me, one would be Theresa Serrano,” Gordy named. “She goes by Zoey Stark. I love her. She was there from my first bump. She helped get me started. She’s super awesome, really nice. She’s so passionate about wrestling. I would love to have a match with her because I haven’t yet.

“That needs to happen, and then another person that was really big in my training was Ember Moon. She was there, and she helped get me ready for the drills and stuff before COVID hit so over a year ago now, but she was a big part of my training, so I would love to just have a match with her to be like, ‘yeah, I worked with my trainers.’ [I’ve been training] in Denton, TX. My main trainer’s name is Night Davis and he ran XCW out of Denton, TX.

“And he’d been out of the business for a while, and he came back just for me out of the kindness of his heart and started training me. And after Ember had her injury, she was looking for something to do in the meantime, and they kind of joined up and started a school. It’s called The Dojo, and it’s in Denton, TX, and so Ember helps with that. She’s awesome. She’s passionate about it as well. She loves what she does, and I enjoyed her as a trainer, so she’s great.”

Gordy is the current USA Women’s Champion and is currently making a name for herself on the indies. Hausman asked Gordy what her ultimate goal is in pro wrestling.

“I’m open to go with the flow,” Gordy admitted. “I absolutely would work for AEW, WWE. I think ultimate goals would be Japan just because I got a taste of it this time last year, and I had such a good time. I grew up on my dad going to All-Japan Pro Wrestling, and so that’s kind of what always has piqued my interest. I got a little taste of it last year, and I think I want to go back. That would be my ultimate goal to stay over there for a while. There’s tons of companies over there or just do one-offs, just go for a couple weeks and then come back. Work different places over there and just really see the world, anywhere that’ll take me.”

Terry Gordy was not only a big star in Texas with World Class Championship Wrestling, he was also a big star with All-Japan Pro Wrestling winning multiple championships. Miranda has wrestled for DDT Pro Wrestling and Tokyo Championship Wrestling, and she spoke on her experience working in Japan.

“The crowd interaction is a little different, what they applauded for,” Miranda noted. “I mean just the culture and the people, just the way that they were with fans and at the shows and stuff. It’s not completely different, but they, as fans, are super passionate about it as well. They were really welcoming. Obviously, my dad was a big deal over there. So they were all super excited to meet me and and share stories [about] how my dad made them feel.

“All of that is really healing to me because my dad passed when I was young and so getting to kind of live vicariously through people and seeing how my dad affected them in a positive way is just reassuring. It feeds my soul. So being over there was just the ultimate thing for me. Getting to go to Ribera, I got the jacket. I never thought in my life I could do something like that or accomplish anything like that, and so getting to do it early in my career and the possibility of continuing to do it, I’m on top of the world in my own world right now.”

Hausman noted the many other second-generation pro wrestlers including AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. Gordy described the bond she shares with other second-generation wrestlers.

“Brian Pillman Jr.’s a sweetheart,” Gordy expressed. “I got to meet him, and I think we instantly connected because you just know. I’m actually now getting to work with Lacey Von Erich. Her and I, even though she gave me The Claw, we had a heart-to-heart because it’s just something that only we understand. The same with Brian Pillman, and Ariel Toombs was there, Roddy Piper’s daughter, or Teal Piper. It’s really awesome to meet people that just understand because it’s such a small group of 2nd gens that we just get it.”

You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaGordy. The full audio and video from Miranda’s interview can be found below.