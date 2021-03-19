On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy, “The Badstreet Beauty” Miranda Gordy. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer and producer Michael “PS” Hayes revealed Miranda received a WWE tryout, and Miranda recalled her reaction to Hayes letting the news out.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Gordy admitted. “I actually myself was trying to keep it hush-hush just because it’s kind of a big deal, and you never know. You don’t want to jinx the outcome, and then I had a couple people actually send it to me that morning. And I’m like, ‘well, it’s gonna get out. I might as well share it.'”

Miranda was not hired, and Hayes stated his belief that her father, Terry, would not have wanted her to just get hired because her last name. Miranda gave her thoughts on Hayes’ thinking.

“I was like, ‘Well, of course give me the job.’ I told them my goal when I was first starting out, I want to make sure I love this,” Miranda said. “I want to make sure before I leave my life here, I was in Texas at the time, before I leave Texas to go to Florida, because I have a kiddo, before I leave my kiddo and go do all this stuff, I want to make sure I love it. Make sure I’m not just in this. ‘I totally hate this,’ and take someone else’s spot that has more passion and that has worked twice as hard as me.

“I want to make sure I love it first, and I do love it. I’ve basically made it a career for the last year, and I think that at the end of the day, he wants me to feel accomplished. If things are just handed to you, you’re not gonna set the goals and you’re not going to work. You’re like, ‘Well of course I’m gonna get this.’ I feel so good working hard. I never knew that I could do this. So I feel on top of the world. Even if I don’t make it to the top, I feel like a super accomplished person just from the hard work.”

Hayes and Terry were of course close from their Fabulous Freebirds days. Hausman asked Miranda if she still remains close to Hayes.

“Michael has been like a second dad to me,” Miranda stated. “I call him my Uncle Michael. Of course, my dad passed. He kind of took over the best he could. He’s obviously a busy man, and we live far away and stuff. I see him on the holidays. I see him when he’s in town with WWE. Literally as I was connecting with you, he was calling me, so he must have gotten some vibes.”

Hausman noted that Miranda and Charlotte Flair are similar in that they achieved success outside of wrestling but entered wrestling later in life. Gordy gave her reaction to that comparison.

“I love Charlotte. She’s someone that I kind of look up to,” Gordy admitted. “I think she’s such a an awesome badass. She’s the best as far as the women. So to be kind of compared and as far as the second gen, I think she’s killing it, and I would love to be on her level someday.”

Gordy also described how her WWE tryout went. She recalled her reaction during the grueling workouts she endured.

“I was prepared for the drills and stuff,” Gordy noted. “Hopefully, they liked what they saw, or if not, they’d give me some feedback. I’ll work on that, and they’ll give me something to work towards. Everyone there was super nice and encouraging, so I actually had fun. I remember I was standing there. I was sweating my butt off. I’m like, ‘This is actually kind of fun though.’ Everyone had a great attitude, and so I think it would be a great environment to be in all the time.”

Hausman then asked what WWE were looking for specifically. Gordy noted that her tryout resulted in the largest recruiting class in NXT history.

“They’re constantly looking for IT,” Gordy described. “Obviously people that are passionate and can do well on their TV show because that’s what they do. They run a TV show. They obviously hired a lot of really good people when I was there.”

You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaGordy. The full audio and video from Miranda’s interview can be found below.