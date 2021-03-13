Jim Cornette has found himself in hot water with Miro and Kip Sabian after recent comments he made about Penelope Ford on his Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru podcast.

During his review of last weekend’s AEW Revolution, Cornette ran down the match featuring Miro and Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. Cornette then spoke about Miro allowing himself to be in his current storyline, criticizing each person involved (starts at the 5:35 mark in the video below).

“He’s being allowed to be himself and he is obviously a complete f***ing goof,” Cornette said about Miro. “He has no idea how to get over, no idea what got him over for a little while before in the other company. He does this stupid s***, and obviously is enjoying himself doing it. He was paired with a kid that looks like he’s in middle school and his sl**ty girlfriend. To have a feud with a guy that sticks his hands in his pockets and another guy that looks like he cuts his hair with a pencil sharpener. Job guy — underneath talent all the way. And he has embraced this.”

The part about Ford got Miro writing to Cornette on social media in a series of tweets:

“@TheJimCornette, if you call Penelope ‘sl**’ again I’ll come like God’s wrath on you! You understand. I’ll personally drive to your BASEMENT. … People like @TheJimCornette bring not only pro wrestling down, but young women and men get abused and name called for 40 views on YouTube. … Answer me you mark @TheJimCornette.”

Ford’s real-life husband retweeted Miro and responded:

“Legit @TheJimCornette is a total all talk wet lettuce, his funeral is going to be a joyous occasion,” Sabian wrote.

While on his Twitch stream, Sabian had similar comments about Cornette.

“We don’t have to worry about it, he’s defintely going to die at some point soon,” Sabian said. “Then we can all, like, dance — we can have a celebration. That will probably be one of the first times on the internet that I will post something like a celebratory post. Ya know? And I mean that, I’m not even joking. I’m deadly serious, I cannot wait for that man to die.”

Cornette has yet to respond to Sabian or Miro.

