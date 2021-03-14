MLW announced an Azteca Underground Exposé on Wednesday’s FUSION as Alicia Atout looks into the mysterious situation that has swirled around MLW for the past couple months.

FUSION is on at 7 pm ET and available via YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.

Below is the updated card for next week’s show:

* Los Parks (c) vs. Injustice (MLW World Tag Team Championship)

* Lio Rush defends the MLW World Middleweight Championship

* Azteca Underground Exposé with Alicia Atout

* Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, and CONTRA Unit