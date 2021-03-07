Major League Wrestling announced today that CONTRA Unit will address Calvin Tankman and Injustice on this week’s MLW Fusion.
Below is an updated card for Wednesday’s show:
* National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. LA Park (challenger)
* ACH vs. Kevin Ku (with Team Filthy)
* Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 5 Middleweight Rankings debut
* CONTRA Unit Segment
