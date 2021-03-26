Major League Wrestling announced earlier, “Ride On Our Enemies” by Monteasy as the official theme song for Never Say Never.

Monteasy is currently working on a new album entitled “W.A.R.” with Jon Connor. It’s scheduled to be released in August.

He recently did a song with Connor for WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair called, “Second Nature.”

Monteasy also formed the hip-hop group “Swerve City” with current WWE NXT star Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Their latest album was “G.P.S.”

Never Say Never is on March 31 at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and the Roku Channel.

Below is the announced line-up so far:

* Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman (World Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Myron Reed vs. Daivari

* Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch (Grudge Match)