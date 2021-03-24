Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of MLW Fusion, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube and fubo Sports Network at 7 PM EST, as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturdays at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for MLW:

Tonight will be the go-home show before Never Say Never next Wednesday!

CONTRA Unit’s Josef Samael kicks off the broadcast by calling out Injustice before their singles matches against Daivari and Simon Gotch at Never Say Never next week. He then issues a warning to Calvin Tankman, who will face Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. He cannot wait for the public execution that Gotch, Daivari and Fatu have in store for Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver and Tankman.

Commentators Rich Bocchini and Saint Laurent welcome fans to MLW Fusion. The first contest begins!

Gino Medina vs. Zenshi

Zenshi ducks around and puts a waistlock on Gino Medina. Medina reverses with the same lockup. Medina drops Zenshi on the mat. Medina tightly applies a side headlock. Zenshi reverses with a snapmare turned into a chin lock. Medina breaks free by heading towards the ropes. Zenshi flips over Medina and lands a perfect dropkick that sends Medina out of the ring. Zenshi, with full speed ahead, slides out of the ring while Medina runs right back in. Zenshi takes out Medina’s legs up on the apron.

Back in the ring, Medina applies a collar and elbow tie-up the sends Zenshi towards the corner. Medina hoists Zenshi up. Zenshi counters with a textbook hurricanrana and then sweeps the legs for standing moonsault. Zenshi looks for a cover. Medina kicks out at two. Zenshi springboards over from the apron and gets caught with double knees into the midsection by Medina! Medina strikes Zenshi with two big knife edge chops for two near fall counts. Medina rolls Zenshi through with a chinlock before driving his knee into the spine of Zenshi. Medina goes for another pin. Zenshi stays alive at two.

Zenshi creates some distance with a flurry of forearms. Medina climbs behind Zenshi and tries to take his mask off. Zenshi shoves Medina off and picks up the speed with a Spanish Fly attempt for two. Zenshi continues the onslaught with a pele kick and rolls Medina up for just a two count. Zenshi comes off the ropes with a springboard crossbody combination for another two count! Zenshi doesn’t stop there. He lands a twisting senton for another two count! Medina hoists Zenshi up and throws him towards the turnbuckles. He goes back at ripping off the mask again and gets Zenshi pinned. Zenshi pops up at two. Zenshi is too focused on getting his mask situated that he falls victim right towards Medina’s Eat the Defeat kick that lands right on the back of his skull. Medina looks for the final cover and picks up the pinfall victory.

Winner: Gino Medina

– Alicia Atout reports that Tom Lawlor is with a doctor backstage, claiming that he cannot compete tonight. Will this jeopardize the Chain Ropes main event? We’ll find out later on.

– We look back on Mil Muertes’ ruthless attack on Alex Hammerstone after he defended and retained his National Openweight Championship. “The Man of 1,000 Deaths” is set for action next!

Before his grudge match next week at Never Say Never, Myron Reed has a message for Daivari. “The Young GOAT” promises that he’ll bring the smoke to their match.

– We look back on Gino Medina defeating Gringo Loco two weeks ago. Will Gringo Loco pick up a win against Mil Muertes? We’ll find out next!

Mil Muertes (w/Salina de la Renta) vs. Gringo Loco

Gringo Loco taunts “The Man of 1,000 Deaths” by dancing towards him and then pushing him. Muertes blocks Loco’s attempted punch and smacks him right across the chest. Next, Muertes connects devastating spear before clobbering Loco with a series of punches. Muertes dumps Loco through the ropes.

On the outside, Muertes sends Loco crashing next to the production booth and then towards the ring post. Loco creates some distance with two forearm strikes. He charges towards the monster and gets dropped with a massive tilt-a-whirl backbreaker! Back in the ring, plants a short-arm clothesline and then mounts on top of Loco. He begins to slam Loco’s head repeatedly towards the mat. The referee tells him to stop. Muertes backs the referee into the corner and puffs out his chest.

Salina de la Renta pulls on Loco’s beard while the referee isn’t looking. Muertes drives Loco’s throat on towards the bottom rope. Loco climbs to the top and catches Muertes with a corkscrew! Loco crawls over for cover. Muertes kicks out way before the first count! Muertes releases Loco on the mat with a big chokeslam for a two count. Muertes catches Loco from off the ropes with a colossal powerslam for just another two count! Salina goes for another attack on Loco by choking him out. Loco ducks a clothesline but gets caught by Muertes’ Straight To Hell finisher. Muertes continues his dominant undefeated streak with a pinfall victory on Gringo Loco.

Winner: Mil Muertes

Post-Match: Salina de la Renta hands Mil Muertes the National Openweight Championship.

Backstage: The real National Openweight Champion, Alex Hammerstone, is sick and tired of people asking him if he lost his title. He says on April 14th, he’ll give Mil Muertes his title shot opportunity.

– Alicia Atout provides an update on Tom Lawlor’s condition heading into the main event tonight. It’s been reported that Lawlor will not be medically cleared to compete, but the Chain Ropes main event is still on! To even the odds, this match will be made into a tag team fight between the Von Erichs and Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku.

Up next, Calvin Tankman will face one of the Sentai Death Squad Soldiers. But first, we look at the Heavyweight Hustle’s rise in MLW.