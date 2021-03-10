Tonight on MLW Fusion, Alex Hammerstone will have a lot at stake when he defends his National Openweight Championship against Lucha legend LA Park. This will be the second title defense the inaugural champion has had so far this year.

LA Park’s manager and Promociones Dorado founder, Salina de la Renta, informed the MLW locker room last week that she and her clients want all of the gold in the company. LA Park, who is one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions, wants to add another strap around his waist. But the real question is: Can LA Park pick up a clean victory without the help from his sons or de la Renta and her business affiliate from Azteca Underground?

But before Hammerstone/LA Park’s big matchup tonight, the company will reveal for the first time which fighters made Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 5 Middleweight Rankings. Last week, the company debuted its Top 5 Tag Team Rankings. It will be interesting to see who will make it on the Middleweight/AAA Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush’s radar after the Top 5 talents are revealed.

Also scheduled for tonight:

* ACH vs. Kevin Ku (w/Team Filthy)

* Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco

* Lio Rush’s Special Invitation

* CONTRA Unit addresses Injustice and Calvin Tankman’s actions following Jacob Fatu/Jordan Oliver’s main event match last week.