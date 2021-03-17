Tonight on MLW Fusion, gold will be in the cards as Los Parks (LA Park and Hijo de La Park) defends their World Tag Team Championship, and Lio Rush will launch his Open Challenge campaign for the Middleweight Championship.

Since their victory over the Von Erichs, Los Parks hasn’t missed a step during their title defenses – thanks to LA Park Jr. and or Salina de la Renta’s interferences. Tonight, they might meet their match when they defend against Injustice (Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed). These two young and hungry competitors are excited to face the Lucha legend and his son; however, they need this title match to prove to CONTRA Unit they’re a force to be reckoned with. Can Injustice put a stop to Los Parks’ two-month reign?

Last month, Lio Rush took the middleweight division to great heights when he became the first man in MLW history to unify the MLW Middleweight and AAA Cruiserweight Championships. Now, he is ready to accept any newcomers from any promotion to challenge him for his Middleweight Championship. Last week, backstage correspondent Alicia Atout reported that Rush put an Open Challenge Contract on the wall backstage for anyone to grab and sign. Later in the broadcast, someone did. Who? No one knows yet. But tonight, fans will. Could this newcomer rain on Rush’s historic parade and take his title?

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao

* Mil Muertes vs. Parrow

* Azteca Underground Exposé with Alicia Atout

* More match announcements for Never Say Never

Be sure to follow our live coverage at 7 PM EST!

