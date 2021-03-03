Tonight on MLW Fusion, two important title matches will be set as Jordan Oliver challenges the “CONTRA Kingpin,” Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship, and CONTRA Unit (Simon Gotch and Daivari) squares off against Los Parks (LA Park and Hijo de LA Park) for World Tag Team Championship. The big question weighing on everyone’s minds is: Will CONTRA Unit walk out with all the gold?

For eight long months, Oliver has had his eye on Fatu’s golden prize. Tonight, he’ll finally get a shot on the title he vowed to chase and conquer since making weight as a heavyweight. Fatu, who is the longest World Champion in company history at 600 days, will be defending his title for the first time this year. His last title fight was at The Restart against Davey Boy Smith Jr. After defending his title against the best of the best on every continent, Fatu may have met his match against the young underdog Oliver.

Although they became the Tag Team Champions in January, Los Parks have always received help to either gain or retain their championships. Thanks to La Park’s son, LA Park Jr., or their manager, Salina de la Renta, Los Parks have always gained the upper hand, despite their deceiving tactics. Now, Los Parks will have to watch their backs as MLW’s most dangerous group, CONTRA Unit, come charging in. It’s no secret that Simon Gotch and Daivari are on the same playing field as Los Parks, but what will it take for the Luchadores to retain their championships?

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

* Tom Lawlor addresses the critical fallout from “Filthy Island.”

* Bu Ku Dao speaks out about TJP.

