After back and forth exchanges for the last two months, ACH and the Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall) are ready for battle in the main event when they face Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) in a Chain Ropes Match tonight on MLW Fusion.

This bitter rivalry began as far back as January when Lawlor cost the Von Erichs their MLW World Tag Team Championships. Because of the “Filthy Screwjob,” the Von Erichs have haunted Lawlor, especially during his Filthy Island Special last month.

For ACH, getting his hands on Team Filthy seems nothing more than sweet revenge, especially since they ambushed him at his gym and put him on the injured shelf for several weeks. Due to injury, this cost ACH a tragic defeat against Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Will ACH and the Von Erichs ultimately receive the pay-off they deserve against Team Filthy?

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco

* Gino Medina vs. Zenshi

* Calvin Tankman vs. one of CONTRA’s SENTAI Death Squad soilders

* Medical update on Bu Ku Dao

