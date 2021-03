AEW announced more matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation (7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel).

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti team-up against Jazmine Allure and Tesha Price, Ethan Page faces Fuego del Sol, and Frankie Kazarian will take on Danny Limelight.

Below is the updated card:

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. Jazmine Allure and Tesha Price

* Ethan Page vs. Fuego del Sol

* Rex Lawless and Milk Chocolate vs. Gunn Club

* D3 and Vary Morales vs. Dark Order’s 5 and 10

* Chandler Hopkins vs. Joey Janela (with Sonny Kiss)

* Thunder Rosa vs. Alex Gracia

* Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian and Miro) vs. Leila Grey

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress

* KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier

* Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake

* Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal (with Matt Sydal)

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight

NEW EPISODE of #AEWDark: Elevation kicks of this Monday night at 7/6c featuring ⬇️⬇️ Jazmin Allure & Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti

Fuego Del Sol vs. Ethan Page

Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier

Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal Watch ➡️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/5hSH0YXIG5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2021