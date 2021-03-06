The Casino Tag Team Royale takes place tomorrow at AEW Revolution with the winners receiving a future AEW World Tag Team Title shot. Numerous tag teams has been added to the match: 5 and 10, The Pretty Picture, Matt & Mike Sydal, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, Natural Nightmares, SCU, and Gunn Club.

The rules of the match are as follows:

* Order of the entry is selected by lottery

* Two tag teams will start the match

* Every 90 seconds a new tag team will enter the match

* Individual eliminators occur when a competitor is thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor

* Tag Teams are eliminated when both competitors have been ruled out of the match

* The match will continue until there is only one competitor/team remaining

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage on Sunday! Below is the updated card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH)

Kenny Omega (c) with Don Callis vs. Jon Moxley

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPT

he Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF with Wardlow

STREET FIGHT

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBAWinner receives future AEW TNT Championship Match.

CASINO TAG TEAM ROYALE

Bear Country, Alex Reynolds/John Silver, Evil Uno/Stu Grayson, Santana/Ortiz, The Butcher/The Blade, Private Party, Top Flight, PAC/Rey Fenix, 5 and 10, The Pretty Picture, Matt & Mike Sydal, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, Natural Nightmares, SCU, and Gunn Club

Winning team receives future tag title match.

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives opponent’s 2021 quarter one earnings.

Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford

The Buy In

Thunder Rosa and Riho vs. Britt Baker and Reba