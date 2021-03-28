Murphy wants to have a match with Aleister Black at WrestleMania 37 and steal the show.

He tweeted, “Wonna steal the show’s at #WrestleMania @WWEAleister ?”

As noted a few days ago, Aleister Black had been seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando over the last several weeks, according to PWInsider. Black had been dealing with minor injuries.

Murphy had a match against Cesaro earlier this month, but before that, his last match was against King Corbin on December 4.

WrestleMania 37 is on April 10 and April 11.