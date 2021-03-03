Earlier today, Mustafa Ali did a Q&A on Twitter.

During the Q&A, a fan asked Mustafa Ali what was his biggest frustration, which the RETRIBUTION leader revealed that it was right now because of a torn PCL.

His full reply was, “It’s right now actually. wrestling with a torn PCL is incredibly frustrating.”

On last night’s Monday Night RAW, Ali defeated WWE United States Champion Riddle. One fan asked him about the finisher that he used in last night’s match, which Ali admitted that things got scary.

Ali replied, “A backstabber. things obviously got scary, but last second adjustments were made and everyone is okay. we will be able to battle another day.”

He also revealed that he would like to wrestle Riddle at WrestleMania 37 for the U.S. Title.

