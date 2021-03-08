WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to make it clear that he should be the number one contender for the WWE United States Championship. Riddle is the current US Champion.
He tweeted, “PSA: I pinned the United States Champion and have yet to be named the number one contender. Thank you. -Mustafa Ali”
Ali pinned Riddle on last week’s episode of RAW.
