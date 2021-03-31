WWE Superstar MVP took to Twitter to comment about being amused at how people use social media to “attack him about his criminal past and prison.”

He wrote, “I’m amused by people who come at me on social media from the anonymity of a keyboard. My favorite is when they attack me about my criminal past and prison time. It really doesn’t hurt my feelings because I’ve overcome all of that. And now I’m an example and inspiration to others.”

As a teenager, MVP was part of a cruise ship robbery. He served nine-and-a-half years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping.

It was a corrections officer who was also an independent wrestler that gave him the idea of becoming a pro-wrestler.

MVP has been open about his past. In 2019, he did a TEDx event called, “When do I stop being a criminal?” The video is available below as well as his tweet.