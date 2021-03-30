During the final segment of tonight’s RAW, SmackDown Superstar King Baron Corbin appeared out of nowhere to help WWE Champion Bobby Lashley lay the beatdown on Drew McIntyre.

Corbin was taking up Lashley on his offer – eliminate McIntyre from the picture and get rewarded with a WWE Title match at the upcoming WrestleMania 37.

After RAW went off the air, MVP appeared on RAW Talk to explain whether he knew Corbin was going to appear on the red brand.

“I am not going to say whether I knew he was going to show up,” said MVP. “But I will say that I really like his entrepreneurial skills.”

Meanwhile, Corbin took to Twitter to explain his actions. The tweet can be seen below.

MVP also explained why Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were kicked out of The Hurt Business.

“They were given opportunities to show their value to company. They didn’t get the job done and were given the pink slip,” said MVP. “It’s just business, nothing personal. Every corporation has to drop deadweight.”

When asked if The Hurt Business is looking to recruit new talent, MVP said, “We are always looking for talent. We always have our eyes open.”

MVP also praised Ricochet, who was the first Superstar to take up Lashley’s challenge and face McIntyre.

“We tried recruiting him many times and he rebuffed our offers. I’m proud of him for finally thinking like a businessman.”

RAW went off the air with Corbin standing next to Lashley and looking up at the WWE Championship. Lashley will defend his title against McIntyre on Night 1 of WrestleMania next Saturday.