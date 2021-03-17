Natalya’s latest Calgary Sun column focuses on pro wrestling legend “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith and how he will be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class during WrestleMania 37 Week in April.

WWE will be inducting the 2020 and the 2021 classes this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 induction ceremony to be canceled. Natalya noted that she originally wrote the column on March 15, 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic brought major changes to WrestleMania 36 Week.

Natalya interviewed her aunt, Diana Hart-Smith, and asked her thoughts on her late husband being honored by WWE.

“From the first time I saw Davey wrestle, back in spring of 1981, when he was only 18, I knew he was incredible,” Diana said. “He just got better and stronger in the ring with every match. Davey was really something to behold. Fast forward from 1981 to 2021, I’m absolutely thrilled Davey finally is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“He loved his fans, he loved being a part of the WWE Family and he loved his family. He would be so honoured. I am so proud of what Davey accomplished in his career. He will continue to be immortal in this huge but truly hard-earned privilege.”

Natalya also spoke with Bulldog’s daughter, Georgia Smith. She said the induction is like a missing puzzle piece for her dad’s wrestling legacy.

“My family and I have been waiting years for this,” Georgia said of the induction. “This is like a missing puzzle piece for my dad’s wrestling legacy. I’m so proud, excited, and the happiest person in the world that my dad, the British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith is a WWE Hall of Famer.”

Natalya also spoke to Davey Boy Smith Jr. about his father’s induction. Bulldog Jr., who has carried on his father’s in-ring legacy, did not comment on the induction but he did share his thoughts on the legendary match between his dad and his uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, at SummerSlam 1992 in front of a sold out crowd in Wembley Stadium.

“SummerSlam `92 was such a special moment in time for my father Davey Boy Smith, uncle Bret Hart, and for WWE fans around the world,” Smith Jr. said. “More than 80,000 fans packed into Wembley Stadium in England to see what in my opinion was the greatest Intercontinental Title match of all time. As a child being there live to see such a spectacle was amazing. It was one of the matches that made me realize how much I loved wrestling and how much I wanted to do this for my career.

“Bret and Davey were both so popular in the U.K. as well. It was exciting, hard-hitting, back and forth seesaw action that told a great story. The ending of the match saw a counter off of a sunset flip reversal that was brilliant and never before seen. The arena was so loud that when my dad got the victory, he couldn’t hear himself because the noise of the fans cheering was so powerful. It’s a match I could watch over and over a thousand times and still never get tired of. I’m incredibly proud of them both for that match.”

It’s believed that Bulldog’s family will participate in the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony to accept the honor.