NBCUniversal is now hiring for three positions for the WWE Network on Peacock.

The want ads were posted this week on the NBCUnicareers website. The Peacock Brand Marketing & Strategy department is looking for a WWE/Peacock Supervising Producer, a WWE Network/Peacock Director of Brand Marketing, and a WWE Network/Peacock Manager of Brand Marketing. All three jobs are based out of New York City.

NBCU is also still looking for a WWE/Peacock Manager of Platform Editorial for the Peacock Product department. This job listing has been live since February 9, and is based out of Universal City, California.

The WWE/Peacock Supervising Producer will work with the WWE production and creative teams to help ensure a seamless partnership. The following job description was posted for the WWE/Peacock Supervising Producer:

The Supervising Producer, WWE will be an experienced and passionate creative professional, focused on the conception and production of assets and campaigns (in partnership with WWE) to promote WWE content available on Peacock. These campaigns will use key WWE content to drive both customer acquisition and engagement/retention. The Peacock Creative team is tasked with developing industry-leading solutions to market our brand and content to consumers. A successful candidate will not only have experience in content marketing, but great creative and production skills; they’ll be a proactive resource across the business, adept at managing a high-volume of assignments day-to-day while also thinking strategically about how to attack problems down the road. The Supervising Producer will work closely with creative and production teams at WWE to ensure a seamless partnership when it comes to marketing key priorities including live pay-per-views, WWE Originals, and WWE library content. They will oversee the work of internal editors/designers and external vendors tasked with developing and executing creative marketing ideas and campaigns, while meeting with WWE regularly to make sure that the creative expression of our initiatives are closely aligned. The candidate should have a reel of relevant work that shows their conceptual prowess, eye for design, copywriting skills, strategic thinking, and industry-leading creative marketing. Roles and Responsibilities could include, but are not limited to: * Providing creative leadership on all WWE/Peacock marketing campaigns – managing all facets of creative development from briefing and creative production, through execution and delivery.

* Serve as key creative point of contact with external WWE creative and production teams for planning, production and approval of Peacock marketing assets

* Partner with internal Project Manager, designer and Marketing lead on all campaigns.

* Liaise with internal departments and teams for all WWE marketing needs

* Concept, script and execute marketing assets when necessary.

* Partner cross-functionally with Growth Marketing and Social Marketing teams on initiatives to create cultural impact, and drive customer acquisition and retention

* Help ensure seamless execution and delivery of creative assets to relevant internal partners and platforms

* Creatively lead remote or live production shoots with WWE talent when necessary.

* Work alongside designers and production team to create and produce all content

* Ensure all campaigns are aligned with overall Peacock brand and design guidelines

* Help out on other key Peacock marketing priorities beyond WWE including Peacock Brand campaigns, Peacock Sports campaigns, Peacock Originals campaigns, and campaigns for key Peacock library content Qualifications/Requirements * At least 7 years of relevant experience concepting, writing, producing and managing creative campaigns for digital / direct to consumer brands and/or entertainment brands

* Working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, Adobe Premiere, After Effects, digital delivery and music libraries

* Experience reviewing and analyzing campaign performance data & optimizing creative accordingly

* Passion for, and deep familiarity with, WWE content and Superstars Desired Characteristics * Ability to work in a fast paced and entrepreneurial culture and a willingness to be hands-on when necessary

* Excellent presentation skills

* A strong track record of collaboration and team-building; ability to work directly and effectively with senior internal and external stakeholders

* Bachelors degree preferred

The Director and Manager of Brand Marketing will work together to help create and execute marketing campaigns for WWE Network on Peacock. You can find full details on the Director job at this link, and the Manager job at this link.

The job page for the Supervising Producer with full details can be found at this link. You can view the job page for the WWE/Peacock Manager of Platform Editorial gig, which was posted back in February, at this link.

Stay tuned for more.