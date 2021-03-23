AEW has announced a total of 14 matches for tonight’s Dark episode on YouTube.

We noted earlier that 10 matches had been announced for tonight, including FTW Champion Brian Cage defending against Brandon Cutler, and The Bunny returning to action against Jazmin Allure.

AEW has since announced 4 multi-man matches for tonight’s show – Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Seth Gargis and Vary Morales; Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow vs. D3 and Angel Fashion; The Dark Order vs. Carlie Bravo, Dean Alexander and Brick Aldridge; plus The Gunn Club vs. Jake St. Patrick, Adam Priest and Baron Black.

Stay tuned for full coverage of tonight’s AEW Dark episode at 7pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight, along with a promo:

* Brian Cage defends the FTW Title vs. Brandon Cutler

* Fuego del Sol vs. JD Drake

* QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean

* Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler

* Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin

* The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure

* Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia

* Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize

* Chaos Project vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Seth Gargis and Vary Morales

* Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow vs. D3 and Angel Fashion

* The Dark Order vs. Carlie Bravo, Dean Alexander and Brick Aldridge

* The Gunn Club vs. Jake St. Patrick, Adam Priest and Baron Black