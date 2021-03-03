AEW has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT.

It was announced that PAC and Rey Fenix will be in tag team action, but no opponents were named.

AEW has also announced that Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin will be appearing live on tonight’s show, just days before the face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight at Revolution.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for the show:

* Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill opens the show

* Paul Wight makes his Dynamite debut

* MJF and Chris Jericho will hold a press conference for Revolution

* FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

* Hangman Page and John Silver vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen

* Max Caster vs. 10 (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

* Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose (Finals of the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament)

* Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin will appear live

* PAC and Rey Fenix will be in tag team action