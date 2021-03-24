AEW has revealed a new match and segment for tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

It was announced that Tony Schiavone will interview Dr. Britt Baker to discuss her Lights Out main event loss to Thunder Rosa last week.

AEW President Tony Khan then announced Cezar Bononi vs. Hangman Page for tonight’s show. This comes after Bononi’s win over John Skyler on last night’s Dark episode.

Khan tweeted, “Following a win last night on @AEW Dark, @CezarBononi_ is back in action tonight LIVE on #AEWDynamite! However he’s drawn the toughest of assignments, as he’ll lock up with Hangman @theAdamPage one-on-one this evening on Dynamite, coming to you Live on @tntdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT!”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the related tweets:

* Darby Allin defends the TNT Title against John Silver

* Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

* FTR and Shawn Spears vs. Dante Martin and The Varsity Blonds

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in a non-title match. Sydal earns a future title shot if he can win

* Laredo Kid and The Lucha Brothers vs. Brandon Cutler and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

* Cezar Bononi vs. Hangman Page

* Tony Schiavone interviews Britt Baker