During Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone’s weekly “paid ad” appearance on IMPACT Wrestling, they revealed several segments and a match for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam.

Rey Fenix vs. Angelico was announced and it was revealed that Cody vs. Penta El Zero M will open the show.

The segments announced are Schiavone will interview Sting and Darby Allin and Christian Cage will speak.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam:

* Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

* Lights Out Match:

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers

* Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M

* Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade

* Jade Cargill in action

* Christian Cage speaks

* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting and Darby Allin