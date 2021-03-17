During Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone’s weekly “paid ad” appearance on IMPACT Wrestling, they revealed several segments and a match for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam.
Rey Fenix vs. Angelico was announced and it was revealed that Cody vs. Penta El Zero M will open the show.
The segments announced are Schiavone will interview Sting and Darby Allin and Christian Cage will speak.
Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam:
* Rey Fenix vs. Angelico
* Lights Out Match:
Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers
* Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M
* Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade
* Jade Cargill in action
* Christian Cage speaks
* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting and Darby Allin
The following is a paid advertisement from @AEW. @TonyKhan @tonyschiavone24 pic.twitter.com/EXYKUJGL8Z
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021