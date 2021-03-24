WWE announced Oney Lorcan vs. Karrion Kross for tomorrow’s episode of NXT.

Earlier, Lorcan commented about William Regal’s decision to strip Lorcan and Danny Burch of the NXT Tag Team Titles. Burch suffered a separated shoulder because of Kross during last week’s NXT Tag Team Championship match.

Lorcan tweeted, “Terrible decision Regal. Danny is injured and we all know it’s Kross’ fault. Give me Karrion Kross tomorrow night on NXT or else”

Below is the updated line-up:

* Oney Lorcan vs. Karrion Kross

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defend against The Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

* William Regal reveals consequences for Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole

* William Regal announces update on the status of the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles