WWE has announced NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch will face Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match tomorrow night on NXT.

Below an updated line-up for tomorrow’s episode:

* NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c) vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez