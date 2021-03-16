The ROH World Tag Team Titles match is now official for Ring of Honor’s 19th Anniversary Show.

ROH announced today that Kenny King and ROH Television Champion Dragon Lee will defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles against Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus as the feud between The Foundation and La Facción Ingobernable continues.

This match means Williams and Lee will be pulling double duty at the ROH 19th Anniversary show as they will also do battle in singles action for Lee’s TV Title.

The ROH 19th Anniversary Show will take place on Friday, March 26 at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. It will air via pay-per-view, HonorClub and FITE. Every title in ROH will be defended that night. The four-hour event will begin with the Hour One show, which airs for free at 8pm on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE, and channels carrying the pay-per-view.

Below is the updated ROH 19th Anniversary Show card:

ROH World Title Match

Jay Lethal vs. Rush (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Tracy Williams vs. Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King and Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

MexiSquad vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Dak Draper vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Grudge Match

EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

Unsanctioned Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

To be held at PAL Hall in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon

Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods