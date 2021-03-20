Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura has been announced for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Rollins has been feuding with Cesaro for a rumored match at Fastlane or WrestleMania 37. After teasing a showdown with Nakamura on last week’s show, Rollins was confronted by Nakamura on this week’s show and the two fought until Nakamura left Rollins laying with the Kinshasa. WWE then announced the match for Sunday’s pay-per-view.

On a related note, Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman is back on for Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view. WWE originally announced the match on this week’s go-home RAW, but it was then removed from the Fastlane listing on the official WWE website. The match was back being advertised by Michael Cole and Corey Graves during tonight’s SmackDown go-home show.

The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will air this Sunday, March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37. Below is the card, along with shots of Rollins and Nakamura from tonight’s SmackDown:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Jey Uso or WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be the Special Enforcer.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura