Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced that Zoey Stark will face Dakota Kai in singles action on tonight’s show. A tag team match was also announced with Breezango vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma.

The finalized line-up for tonight’s NXT show does not mention two matches that were announced last week – Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. As we’ve noted, it’s possible that these two matches were nixed due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in NXT.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

* LA Knight makes his in-ring debut

* Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin returns to confront NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

* Karrion Kross has his sights on NXT Champion Finn Balor