Impact Wrestling announced this week that the Rebellion pay-per-view will be moving to a day later on Sunday, April 25th. Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore noted that Sunday night is the traditional night for major pro wrestling events.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the show was moved from April 24th because that is the same night as UFC 261. This PPV will feature three big title fights headlined by UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman defending his title against Jorge Masvidal. This show will also host a full crowd of possibly 15,000 people.

Rebellion will be headlined by Impact World Champion Rich Swann facing AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in the title vs. title match. The winner will walk out with both titles.

Below is the current card for Rebellion:

Title vs. Title Match: Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match: Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson (c)

Knockouts Title Match: TBA vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

X Division Title Match: TBA vs. Ace Austin (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match: TBA vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c)