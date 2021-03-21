NJPW has announced the full card for the New Japan Cup finals that will take place on March 21 at Xebio Arena Sendai.

As already noted, the New Japan cup finals are Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay.

The co-main event is Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Bullet Club members Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens.

The Impact Tag Team Champions Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be teaming up with Toa Henare to go against Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI.

Below is the full card:

* Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay (New Japan Cup finals)

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Toa Henare vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

* Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, and SHO vs. EVIL, KENTA, and Yujiro Takahashi

* Satoshi Kojima and Tomoaki Honma vs. Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan

* Gabriel Kidd, Yuya Uemura, and Yota Tsuji vs. DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi