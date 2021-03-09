The first round of the NJPW New Japan Cup continued today with Yuji Nagata defeating Yota Tsuji and SANADA beating Tomohiro Ishii. The finals take place on March 21 with the winner getting a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kota Ibushi on April 4 at Sakura Genesis.

Below are the full results:

* EVIL, Bad Luck Fale, and Yujiro Takahashi (with Dick Togo) defeated YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, and Yuya Uemura

* Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb defeated Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma, and Gabriel Kidd

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Jeff Cobb defeated Jay White, KENTA, Chase Owens, and Gedo

* Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and SHO defeated Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, and BUSHI

* Yuji Nagata defeated Yota Tsuji (New Japan Cup Match)

* SANADA defeated Tomohiro Ishii (New Japan Cup Match)

The tournament continues on Wednesday with the remaining first round matches: David Finlay vs. Chase Owens, YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi, and Toa Henare vs. Jay White. Here is the updated bracket:

Left Side:

* EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb (Second Round)

* Great-O-Khan vs. Toru Yano (Second Round)

* Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi (Second Round)

* Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA (Second Round)

Right Side:

* Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Second Round)

* SANADA vs. Yuji Nagata (Second Round)

* David Finlay vs. Chase Owens (First Round)

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi (First Round)

* Toa Henare vs. Jay White (First Round – Winner faces Hiroshi Tanahashi)