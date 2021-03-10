The first round of the NJPW New Japan Cup continued today with YOSHI-HASHI, David Finaly, and Jay White advancing to the second round. The finals take place on March 21 with the winner getting a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kota Ibushi on April 4 at Sakura Genesis.

Below are today’s full results:

* EVIL, Bad Luck Fale, KENTA, and Dick Togo defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, and Yuya Uemura

* Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb defeated Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, and Tomoaki Honma

* Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, and BUSHI defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and SHO

* David Finlay defeated Chase Owens (New Japan Cup Match)

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Yujiro Takahashi (New Japan Cup Match)

* Jay White (with Gedo) defeated Toa Henare (New Japan Cup Match)

The tournament continues tomorrow with the start of the second round. Here is the updated bracket.

Left Side:

* EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb (Second Round)

* Great-O-Khan vs. Toru Yano (Second Round)

* Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi (Second Round)

* Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA (Second Round)

Right Side:

* Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Second Round)

* SANADA vs. Yuji Nagata (Second Round)

* David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI (Second Round)

* Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (Second Round)