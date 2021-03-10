The first round of the NJPW New Japan Cup continued today with YOSHI-HASHI, David Finaly, and Jay White advancing to the second round. The finals take place on March 21 with the winner getting a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kota Ibushi on April 4 at Sakura Genesis.
Below are today’s full results:
* EVIL, Bad Luck Fale, KENTA, and Dick Togo defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, and Yuya Uemura
* Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb defeated Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, and Tomoaki Honma
* Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, and BUSHI defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and SHO
* David Finlay defeated Chase Owens (New Japan Cup Match)
* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Yujiro Takahashi (New Japan Cup Match)
* Jay White (with Gedo) defeated Toa Henare (New Japan Cup Match)
The tournament continues tomorrow with the start of the second round. Here is the updated bracket.
Left Side:
* EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb (Second Round)
* Great-O-Khan vs. Toru Yano (Second Round)
* Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi (Second Round)
* Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA (Second Round)
Right Side:
* Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Second Round)
* SANADA vs. Yuji Nagata (Second Round)
* David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI (Second Round)
* Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (Second Round)
／
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2021🏆京都大会(3/10)を公開‼️
＼
『NEW JAPAN CUP 2021』1回戦‼️
凄まじい猛攻🔥ヘナーレがジェイを追い込んでいく‼️
果たして勝つのは…⁉️
🆚 @JayWhiteNZ × @HenareNZ
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/mDJPnjsaTd
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 10, 2021
／
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2021🏆京都大会‼️
＼
『NEW JAPAN CUP 2021』1回戦‼️
6年ぶりのシングルマッチ🤼♂️
6年前は裕二郎が勝利しているが果たして…⁉️
🆚 @YOSHIHASHICHAOS × 高橋裕二郎
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/jSncuprCdI
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 10, 2021