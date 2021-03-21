The finals of the NJPW New Japan Cup took place earlier today with Will Ospreay defeating Shingo Takagi. Ospreay had Bea Priestley, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb at ringside, and the match went about 30 minutes. Ospreay finished off Takagi with hidden blade and stormbreaker for the pinfall victory.
Post-match, Ospreay cut a promo on doing whatever it takes to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Kota Ibushi. The two will now meet a Sakura Genesis on April 4. To drive home that point, he gave an Oscutter to his girlfriend, Priestley, and said if he could do that to her, he can do much more to Ibushi.
YOH also made a surprise appearance at the beginning of the event. He’s been out of action since last July with a torn ACL and said he wanted to return to the ring at Sakura Genesis to challenge for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles alongside his tag partner, SHO.
Below are the full results:
* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI defeated Yota Tsuji, Gabriel Kidd, and Yuya Uemura
* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb defeated Satoshi Kojima and Tomoaki Honma
* EVIL, KENT, and Yujiro Takahashi (with Dick Togo) defeated YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, and SHO
* Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Toa Henare
* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens
* Will Ospreay (with Bea Priestley, Great-O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb) defeated Shingo Takagi (New Japan Cup Finals)
Next up for NJPW is the Road to Sakura Genesis tour from March 28 through April 1.
