The second round of the NJPW New Japan Cup continued earlier today with Will Ospreay defeating Zack Sabre Jr. In the other tournament match, SANADA advanced against Yuji Nagata.

The finals take place on March 21 with the winner getting a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Kota Ibushi on April 4 at Sakura Genesis.

Below is the updated bracket:

Left Side:

* EVIL vs. Toru Yano (Quarterfinals)

* Shingo Takagi vs. KENTA (Quarterfinals)

Right Side:

* SANADA vs. Will Ospreay (Quarterfinals)

* David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI (Second Round)

* Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (Second Round)

The second round wraps up tomorrow with Finlay taking on YOSHI-HASHI, and White facing Tanahashi.